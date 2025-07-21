First reactions to the movie «Fantastic Four» — vibes «Interstellar» and one of the «best things» Marvel has ever created

According to the reactions of the first viewers, the new «Fantastic Four» will bring good news to Marvel fans.In the reviews that began to appear online a week before the official release, the film is praised for its visual effects, great retro-futuristic aesthetics, stylish plot, and truly «fantastic» cast.

« The main actors are great, the music is instantly memorable, and the retro-futuristic 60s design and dynamic visuals are a real treat. The story’s focus on family at this point in the MCU may seem a bit overdone, and the villains aren’t the most convincing, but the actors will make you care deeply about the characters, their relationships, and the trials they face. Coupled with a lively, confident narrative — this is an intriguing and satisfying first step for Marvel’s new team (certainly the best portrayal of this quartet on screen to date) as the MCU continues to regain control of the ship and bring it closer to Judgment Day » Matt Neglia, editor-in-chief of Next Best Picture, wrote.

— entertainment journalist Brandon Davis. « Stunning visuals, a touching story, witty jokes and epic action. Marvel’s “First Family” offers one incredible attraction. Pedro Pascal played the role of Mr. Fantastic to perfection. Vanessa Kirby impresses with her unsurpassed performance as Sue Storm — she is just a shooting star » People journalist Sharare Drury.

What is known about the movie «Fantastic Four: The First Steps»?

The «Fantastic Four» franchise used to be owned by 20th Century Fox-Marvel, but after the merger of Disney and Fox, Marvel took full ownership of it. The previous three films about the superhero family earned more than $803 million at the box office.

In the new film, according to the official synopsis, the renewed fantastic quartet must protect the Earth from a ravenous cosmic god named Galactus (Ralph Fiennes) and his mysterious Herald (Julia Garner’s Silver Surfer). Pedro Pascal will play Mr. Fantastic (aka Reed Richards), while Vanessa Kirby will play Sue Storm (The Invisible Woman) and Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacrack will appear as the Torch Man and The Creature, respectively.

The film was directed by Matt Shackman, who has modest experience in feature films but a decent list of TV credits: he directed all nine episodes of the Marvel and Disney Plus series «Vandavision», and also worked on «Heirs», «Boys» and «Game of Thrones», among others. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is the lead producer, Mitch Bell is listed as a co-producer, and Louis D’Esposito, Grant Caruthers and Tim Lewis are executive producers. It’s also worth noting that the music was composed by Oscar-winning composer Michael Giacchino, who worked on the latest Spider-Man films, as well as «Doctor Strange» and «Thor: Love and Thunder».

The premiere of the movie «Fantastic Four: The First Steps» is scheduled for July 25, 2025 (a day earlier in Ukraine).

After debut «Superman» from the DCU by James Gunn, which brought its gross to $400 million in the second weekend, «Fantastic Four» is forecast to open at $100-110 million. Marvel Studios has high stakes for the projectafter several box office failures in recent years and long-term plans for a quartet of characters led by Pedro Pascal, who will continue their story in the new «Avengers».

Source: Variety, Deadline, Forbes