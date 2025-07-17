First reactions to «The Naked Gun» with Liam Neeson — incredibly funny, Oscar-worthy nonsense

The upcoming «Naked Gun» with Liam Neeson promises a lot of silly jokes and absurdity. Critics have called the movie exactly the kind of ridiculous comedy everyone was hoping for.

The first viewers were left with a lot of positive emotions after watching the movie. In this sequel, Neeson plays Frank Drebin Jr. — son of Leslie Nielsen’s character from the original trilogy. The film will be released in theaters on August 1, 2025, and journalists who attended the private screenings have already shared their first impressions:

Jeffrey Vega, editor IGN: «I saw The Naked Gun and I can now say they ARE making them like they used to! There are so many great jokes in this and you can tell the filmmakers had so much fun making an actual comedy movie».

Cassie Stefan, journalist Variety: «The Naked Gun is so deliciously stupid, and I mean that as the highest compliment. Very true to the spirit of the Leslie Nielsen movies I grew up loving».

User X @JimmyHemphil: «I bow to no man in my adoration of the original NAKED GUN, so I’m glad to report that the new one is fantastic. If there was any justice in the world, Liam Neeson would get an Oscar. Smart and hilarious from beginning to end».

In the new film, we can expect the return of the classic absurd humor inherent in the original trilogy. For example, in the previous trailer, Liam Neeson did not want to stand in line for the restroom — did not lose his temper and started shooting. It is better not to write down such a life hack (if possible). Also, it is unlikely that you will be able to easily erase from your memory Liam in school uniform with polka dot underpants. In addition to him, Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, Basta Rhimes and Cody Rhodes joined the cast.

The original «Naked Gun» started as a TV series «Police Squad», and in 1988 it turned into a three-film franchise. The new sequel, judging by the first reviews, doesn’t just exploit the old name, but tries to keep the same style and mood. We will be able to find out how it will be in reality in two weeks.

