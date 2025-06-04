First reviews of AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB — in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 as NVIDIA RTX 5060 8 GB

According to the first AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT 16 GB gaming benchmarks, the card is closer to the NVIDIA RTX 5060 8 GB than the 5060 Ti 16 GB in «red» performance.

According to the results of the site’s testing TechPowerUp previous the comparison with RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB can be considered correct in general. But the 8 GB video card is even closer to the 5060, although it is only slightly ahead. It is unlikely that you will be able to feel the advantage of 16 GB of memory. In addition, AMD lacks 4x frame generation and high-quality DLSS 4 scaling, as well as other software advantages of NVIDIA.

The only advantage of this video card can be a very large price difference. But it’s unlikely to reach a sufficient level in real stores, even with the $80 difference that the site says, RTX 5060 Ti 16 GB seems to be the better choice. In their conclusion, the testers mention the price as a decisive factor, but still the losses seem to be higher. It is unlikely that the expected difference of a little over 3000 UAH is on the order of $500 in real prices.

The Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB consumes about 170 watts under load, and overclocking the card gave it a +10% performance boost in the test. It’s hard to call any characteristic of this video card an advantage.