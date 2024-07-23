First reviews of the movie «Deadpool and Wolverine»: bloody hilarious «Marvel’s love letter to the audience»

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman premiered their movie in New York on Monday, and with it came the first reactions from the press and audience. And they are extremely positive, which can be considered a powerful comeback for Marvel, which last year faced fierce criticism after the failures of the last «Ant-Man» and «Marvels».

In the reviews, journalists call the film «Marvel’s love letter to the audience» and «a step in the right direction», noting the epic cameos in the film and a lot of quality humor combined with scenes of violence. Here are some of the reviews:

David Thompson, Direct: «Deadpool and Wolverine is both the “scariest” and funniest MCU project, and Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman together as icons — it’s INCREDIBLE. It’s not perfect, but it’s a fun moviegoing experience and a step in the right direction for Marvel».

Sean Tajipour, Nerdtropolis:«Deadpool and Wolverine is a game changer for the MCU as it is the biggest, boldest and coolest movie in the cinematic universe since Infinity War and the latest Avengers. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman — this is the best duo we’ve all been waiting for!.

Eric Davis, Fandango: «Yes, the cameos and surprises are epic, and the humor, action, blood-soaked fights and punches are incredible… but it’s the respect and love for the characters that win».

In «Deadpool and Wolverine», Ryan Reynolds makes his third appearance as Wade Wilson, and Hugh Jackman finally returns as the iconic X-Men character after 2017’s «Logan».

According to forecasts, «Deadpool and Wolverine» should be a huge hit for the studio and is expected to gross $165 million upon its debut (the highest start for an R-rated film). The film will be released in Ukraine on July 25.

Source: Variety, The Hollywood Reporter