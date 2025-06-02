First teaser and release date for «A Knives Out 3» — Detective Benoit Blanc stumbles upon the «Holy Grail» in the world of crime

Netflix has released the first teaser for «Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» — the third film in the series of adventures of detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), who this time will face what is probably the most difficult case of his life.

«The Impossible Crime», — Blanc says in the teaser, specifying that the murder he has to solve «is the Holy Grail».

The «A Knives Out 3» movie has no official synopsis yet, but screenwriter Rian Johnson, who has been nominated twice for an «Oscar» for the franchise, hinted that Benoit Blanc will take on the «most dangerous job» of his life. Traditionally for the series, the sequel attracts a star-studded cast, with the renewed Craig Kaylee Spaney («Alien: Romulus») and Josh O’Connor («The Crown») appear, Josh Brolin, Mila Kunis, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington and others.

The «A Knives Out» series launched in 2019 with Craig, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and many more A-listers. The film was a success, grossing $312 million worldwide despite being released during the pandemic, and was expected to be followed by a sequel with the subtitle «Glass Onions». In the second case, the distribution was limited with priority given to Netflix screenings, to the great expense of the lead actor, and grossed only $13 million.

Earlier, insiders reported that the production of the threequel will cost $210 million — 5 times more expensive than the first movie.

The third movie slightly changes the «fun» tone of the second one, where the events took place on a sunny Greek island. The detective returns to American soil to investigate a murder in a small town, which at the same time poses a greater threat than his previous cases. The video offers somewhat mystical shots of the local church and Benoit Blanc in a moody abandoned cemetery somewhere.

«Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery» will be released on streaming on December 12.