First teaser of the horror game Dead Take — two «biggest» stars in the world of video games and Tyler Durden’s vibe

Authors of the hit Palworld together with very famous video game actors create a paranoid horror with «shadow» Dead Take. The actors are best known for Baldur’s Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 7.

Neil Newbone (Astarion) and Ben Starr (Clive Rossfield) have teamed up to work on Dead Take — a game about a creepy mansion that once belonged to a movie studio. But most interestingly, they will become something like Tyler Durden from «Fight Club». In fact, the actors will play two different versions of the same character named Willie, which will add a schizophrenic and paranoid atmosphere to the game.

In the story, the player comes to a strange mansion after a party to find his missing friend Vinnie. The house looks abandoned, but there are traces of something much darker in its walls — the player dives into horrors through video snippets, messages left, and recordings on flash drives. It is in these videos that Newbon and Starr appear — in the roles of Chase Lowry and Vinnie Monroe. In both cases, it is the same character —Willie — but from different angles and in different manifestations. The player has to restore the chronology, collect the complete records, and gradually understand what the hell is going on in the mansion. It seems that this feature will resonate with the gameplay format in Alan Wake.

According to Abubakar Saleem, the founder of Surgent Studios, he wrote the roles specifically for these actors. The very first teaser shows that their performance is not just voice acting: both of them physically appear in the frame and behave in a creepy way. The teaser trailer itself hints at the hero’s psychological instability and the inadequate atmosphere of the house. The developers claim that Dead Take — is also a critique of the entertainment industry. The player finds an abandoned film set, traces of work with actors, and materials that hint at the abuse of power. According to the authors, «players will discover a side of the industry that is only whispered about by».

Dead Take is presented as a single-player puzzle game in the style of an escape room. At the same time, some hints are presented in the form of symbolic messages. There is currently no release date, but the game can already be added to the wishlist in Steam. The game is scheduled for release for PC first. The game is being developed by Surgent Studios and published by PocketPair — the studio known for Palworld.

Source: Kotaku