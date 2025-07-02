First teaser of the Sci-Fi series «Neuromancer» by Apple — based on the cyberpunk novel by William Gibson

Apple has revealed the first teaser for the «Neuromancer» series, signaling that production of the TV adaptation of the most famous novel in the «cyberpunk» genre has officially begun.

From the very beginning, «Neuromancer» — is a novel Canadian science fiction writer William Gibsonwhich became a canonical example of the «cyberpunk» genre and was released back in 1984, launching the «Cyberspace» trilogy. Production of the 10-episode series by Apple ordered last year in Februarywhile filming is rumored to have started in December in Japan.

According to the website Collider, «Neuromancer» is set in a dystopia of the near future dominated by monolithic corporations. The plot centers on a former computer hacker, Case (Callum Turner), who was caught stealing his employer’s data for sale and subsequently damaged his nervous system as punishment. He is approached by the cybernetically enhanced «razor girl» Molly (Brianna Middleton) with a task from his boss and the mysterious ex-military Armitage (Mark Strong) — to hack a powerful artificial intelligence. However, this work, like the customer, has ulterior motives.

The cast also includes Joseph Lee, Clemence Poésy, Peter Sarsgaard, Emma Laird, Max Irons, and Dane DeHaan, and is executive produced by Graham Roland («Dark winds») and J.D. Dillard («Devotion»).

The teaser, meanwhile, offers just one shot of a bar that slowly «comes to life: the lights and slot machines come on before a neon sign starts to buzz, revealing that it’s Chatsubo — a lounge in the city of Tiba, which is a key location in the novel. This is followed by an announcement that the series is officially in production, but without a release date.

«Neuromancer» will join Apple’s collection of Sci-Fi adaptations, including «Foundation» Isaac Asimov, «Bunker» Hugh Howey and «Killerbot diaries» Martha Wells.

Gibson’s book has already had several attempts at adaptation: in particular, for films (and one video game) — director «Deadpool» Tim Miller, for example, tried to launch a project for Fox in 2017. Eventually, an order came from Apple — shortly after Amazon adapted another Gibson book in 2022 «Peripheral devices» as a TV series (plans for a second season were eventually canceled).