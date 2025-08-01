First test of Lenovo Legion Go 2 with Ryzen Z2 Extreme: outperforms MSI Claw A8

A new video demonstrating another prototype of the Lenovo Legion Go 2 gaming console has been posted online. Interestingly, the novelty with an OLED display is not only ready for games but also already demonstrates higher performance than the similarly equipped MSI Claw A8 laptop. And this is not even the final version of the device.

About the Lenovo Legion Go 2 portable game console for the first time spoke back at CES 2025 in January. Six months have passed, and the release date of the commercial version is still unknown. According to recent leaks, Lenovo may postpone the launch until September. The device will be a more powerful alternative to the smaller version Legion Go S (which currently costs $649.99).

While the fans are waiting, the prototypes are already walking around. First, there were test samples with the chip AMD Ryzen Z2, and now a new video demonstrates a variant with a processor Ryzen Z2 Extreme. And this particular configuration was a pleasant surprise: Legion Go 2 with Extreme chip showed better performance than MSI Claw A8. Even though both devices are built on the same platform.

In the game Shadow of the Tomb Raider at 1080p, the Legion Go 2 delivered an average of 49 frames per second — a total of 7710 rendered frames. Judging by the video, DirectX 12 was used without generating additional frames, and the graphics settings were at an average level — as in most tests on the Radeon 890M.

For comparison: console MSI Claw A8 under the same conditions delivered 44 frames per second and generated 6751 frames. This means that the average FPS is 10% lower and the total number of frames — is 12.4% lower.

The reason for the higher performance is probably that the Legion Go 2 has a better cooling system and 8 GB more RAM. And while both models have the same processor, Lenovo has managed to squeeze more — out of it thanks to better thermal management and a smart design.

So, even before its official launch, Lenovo Legion Go 2 already looks like a serious contender for the title of the best portable gaming console with Ryzen Z2 chips.

Source: videocardz, notebookcheck, reddit