First trailer for «Captain America: Brave New World» with Anthony Mackie and Red Hulk

Cap is back!

Marvel has released the first trailer for «Captain America: Brave New World» — is the fourth Captain America movie and the first to star the flying superhero Anthony Mackie/Sam Wilson, formerly known as Chris Evans’ assistant Falcon.

The actor appeared in the movie «The First Avenger: Confrontation» in 2016 and several other «Avengers» films before becoming the main character of the Disney+ series «Falcon and the Winter Soldier», which describes Sam’s journey to becoming Captain America.

The film is directed by Julius Ona and written by «The Falcon and the Winter Soldier» creators Malk Spellman and Dalan Masson in collaboration with «Moon Knight» writer Matthew Orton.

Harrison Ford makes his Marvel debut as General Ross (Thunderbolt) — a role previously played by the late William Hurt in the MCU. Ford’s character is running for president and wants to recruit Captain America for an official military position.

The cast also includes Mackie’s co-stars from the «Falcon and The Winter Soldier series» Danny Ramirez as the new Falcon and Karl Lambly as Isaiah Bradley; Shira Haas — Israeli superhero Sabra and Giancarlo Esposito as the mysterious villain.

Liv Tyler as Betty Ross and Tim Blake Nelson as the Leader from «The Incredible Hulk» also return to the MCU in the film. By the way, you can see the Red Hulk in the last shots of the teaser.

In the comics, Ross was destined to become the Red Hulk when his long-standing hatred of Bruce Banner drove him to become the very thing he had always fought against. Of course, the MCU often reuses and remixes comic book source material in new ways, so we might see a few surprises.

«Captain America: Brave New World» will be released in theaters on February 12, 2025.

Teaser trailer (in Ukrainian)

Teaser trailer (original)