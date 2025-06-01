First trailer of «Stranger Things» season 5 — release time announced

Noah Schnapp, Caleb McLaughlin, and Finn Wolfhard took the stage at Netflix Tudum to present the first trailer for season 5 of «Stranger Things»

In fact, the trailer was mostly made up of snippets from previous seasons before a few seconds of new footage appeared, in which Will Byers yells «Run! The soldiers have their guns pointed at something horrible that is about to break out of the ground.

This the season will be the last for the series, which debuted in 2016. The series is one of the most successful on Netflix. Each episode of season 4 was filmed as a separate one-hour movie, and Season 5 will follow suit — that’s why it took so long for it to finally appear. The final season will consist of eight episodes, the first of which will be called «Section One: Crawling».

Returning to «Stranger Things» are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priya Ferguson, Kara Buono and Jamie Campbell Bauer as Vecna. Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor from «Terminator», will play an undisclosed co-starring role.

The first volume of the final season of «Stranger Things» will be released on November 26, the second one — on Christmas, and the final will be available to watch on New Year’s Eve.