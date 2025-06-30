First trailer of the Sci-Fi movie Project Hail Mary — Ryan Gosling goes on a mission to save the sun

Amazon’s Project Hail Mary adapts the sci-fi novel of the same name Andy Vera 2021 and features Ryan Gosling as a former teacher and «astronaut unwittingly», who is sent on a mission to save the Sun and Earth.

«Ryland Grace (Gosling) finds himself on a spaceship with no memory of his past or how he got there. His interstellar mission, which must be successfully completed to save the Earth from a potential catastrophe, leads to an encounter with a mysterious alien who also seeks to save his own species».

The trailer begins with a very bearded Grace waking up from a coma on a spaceship that he discovers is 11.9 light years from Earth. Through a series of flashbacks, we learn that the Earth’s sun, as well as countless neighboring stars, are dying as a result of a mysterious substance. As Grace gradually regains his memory, he has many questions. Why was this mission assigned to a simple science teacher? Will he be able to solve the problem in time? And what is this unknown life form that is with him in space?

In addition to Gosling, Sandra Güller («Anatomy of a Fall») and Milana Weintrub appear in the film. The film is directed and co-produced by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller («Spider-Man: Across the Universe», «Macho Man and the Nerd 2», «Solo. Star Wars. A Story»), and the screenwriter is — Drew Goddard, who created the Netflix superhero TV series «Daredevil» and previously adapted the book Vera for the film «The Martian» (2015), nominated for seven «Oscars».

Previously released test screenings of the movie, who rated it as «intellectual and emotionally resonant» science fiction, and also noted Gosling’s acting.

«It’s an incredibly ambitious story with a huge scale, and it seemed really difficult to create, and that’s our kind of advantage», — claimed Gosling at CinemaCon. «This is why we go to the movies. And I’m not just saying that because I’m acting in it. I’m also saying this because I’m a movie producer».

Project Hail Mary will be released in cinemas on March 20, 2026.