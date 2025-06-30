Five bosses, signs, and swords of Geralt — Oblivion Remastered gets a DLC-sized mod inspired by The Witcher

Oblivion Remastered has received a fan mod that is as big as a full-fledged DLC. Everything in it is inspired by The Witcher — from the combat system to the signs and equipment.

The mod is called Path of the Witcher from the user AlexPreit. In the story, the player has to defeat five bosses to get a reward for each of them. If you defeat all of them, you will receive a complete set of Viper’s equipment, two swords — steel and silver — and a set of witcher’s signs.

Both blades are designed as branding tools: the steel one deals increased damage to people and NPCs, and the silver one deals increased damage to creatures and magical enemies, which is familiar to The Witcher fans. At the same time, depending on the light armor skill, Viper’s armor will provide additional protection, so the effectiveness of the equipment will increase with the character’s progress.

A separate part of the mod — is signs. Five classic spells have been added to the leveling system: Aard, Igni, Axius, Quen, and Irden. Each of them has five levels — from Novice to Master — and is strengthened through training in magical schools. Signs are available as active spells that can be leveled separately from standard skills.

To start the game, you need to meet the first boss. The modder recommends going to Cloud Top (north of Chorrol) or to the Wayond Caves (north of Bravil). There you will encounter the first battles.

The mod is free and already available for download. After that, you can repeat the feats of other players: save an inadequate character for 10,000 gold or steal 1 million items and then hack the game time. Alternatively, you can look for a ghost horseIf it exists at all.

Source: DSOGaming