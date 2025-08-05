Folding beds in bulk: Samsung Galaxy Fold7 and Flip7 worth more than $10 million stolen in London

It seems that Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold7 and Flip7 smartphones are so popular that even criminals could not resist their appeal. A batch of devices worth about $10 million was stolen in London.

The launch of the Galaxy Fold7 and Flip7 line was extremely successful. According to Samsung, the Galaxy Fold7 set a record for the number of pre-orders in the United States, becoming the most popular device in the company’s history for this market. At the same time, in the domestic market in South Korea, it also outsold Samsung Galaxy Flip7 according to demand. The excitement was so great that Samsung had to increase production volumes. And this is despite the rather high price: in the UK Samsung Galaxy Fold7 sells for £1799, and the Flip7 — for £1149. But, as often happens, the great success attracted the attention of unscrupulous individuals who stole a large shipment of these smartphones worth $10 million in London.

The incident was reported by the South Korean TV channel Yonhap News TV. According to the TV channel, the theft occurred after the cargo arrived at its destination near Heathrow Airport. In total, more than 12,000 devices were stolen, of which 5,000 were Galaxy Fold7 and Flip7. The rest are sGalaxy S25 smartphones, Galaxy A16, as well as Galaxy Watch8 smartwatch. The entire cargo was reportedly insured, and Samsung is already cooperating with British law enforcement to find the stolen goods and bring the perpetrators to justice. Although the company has not yet announced how it plans to prevent similar incidents in the future, it is likely that security rules for logistics will be tightened.

Source: Wccftech