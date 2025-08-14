Folding Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold in the official video

A week before the expected release, Google officially showed off the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, effectively eliminating all doubts about the design and release time.

Previously, in similar teasers Google has demonstrated Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. Videos of the new Pro Fold were also leaked online, but the leaks still cannot be considered official and completely accurate information. The soundtrack of the video is the same – an instrumental version of The Next Episode by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. But this time, Google hints at Apple even more strongly.

The voiceover tells us what a great feeling it is to open a box with a new smartphone. With the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, you can supposedly experience it twice, because you can open the smartphone itself for the first time. As they say, at this time, one small iPhone must be crying somewhere, because they don’t know how to open yet.

The other day, a well-known whistleblower Evan Blass published a promo video where Pixel 10 Pro Fold can be seen from all sides. The new video confirms both the premium look of the smartphone and its bezels, which may seem too wide for a device of this class.

According to preliminary data, the new folding phone will have a minimal gap near the hinge when folded. The competitor Galaxy Fold7 also has a small gap, but it is more noticeable due to the specific folding angle.

Now we can say for sure that The Pixel 10 Pro Fold will be unveiled on August 20 alongside the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL. Recent rumors claimed that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might not be released at the same time as the rest of the lineup, but the new one hints at availability soon.