Folding version of MacBook to be released in 2026 – Ming-Chi Kuo. 20- and 18.8-inch variants are being considered

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared a new piece of information about a foldable laptop that Apple is allegedly working on. It is noted that in 2026, the Cupertino company could sell more than 1 million folding devices with a 20-inch display. This contradicts its previous forecasts that shipments would begin in 2027.

Previous rumors claimed that Apple would choose a 20-inch display for its foldable device. However, Kuo now says that the company is also considering an 18.8-inch panel. The 20-inch version will reportedly look like a 14-15-inch MacBook when closed, while the 18.8-inch device will look like a 13-14-inch MacBook.

Apple has partnered with LG Display to make the foldable screen as «crease-free as possible»,” Kuo said. The device will reportedly be equipped with an Apple M5 processor. It could go into production as early as the end of next year.

Supply chain analyst Ross Young first mentioned a 20-inch foldable Apple device in 2022. This rumor was later supported by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. At the time, Gurman said that the iPad-MacBook hybrid could have a dual screen without a physical keyboard and trackpad.

The foldable MacBook isn’t the only foldable device Apple is rumored to be working on. Apple is also rumored to be developing at least two prototypes of foldable iPhones that close horizontally. Rumors also indicate that Apple is developing a foldable iPad, which Gurman says is still in the «early stages». The company is focused on eliminating any visible creases in the display of the foldable iPad.

