Who would have thought that Frank Herbert’s science fiction would become NASA’s science fact? Disticombe conquers space.

Scientists have developed a new device that will allow astronauts to turn urine into drinking water during space walks. This innovation, reminiscent of the disticombe function from the science fiction novel «Dune», can significantly improve the working conditions of astronauts outside the International Space Station (ISS). Just as the Freemen on the desert planet Arrakis appreciated every drop of moisture, astronauts will be able to efficiently utilize their own liquid waste, which is critical in the confined environment of space.

Until now, astronauts have used disposable diapers known as «maximally absorbent garments» (MAG) to handle natural needs during spacewalks. These diapers, developed in the early 1980s, collect and store urine, but can cause discomfort and even skin irritation during long spacewalks, which sometimes last up to eight hours.

The new system consists of a flexible compression garment made of antimicrobial fabric and a silicone bowl with a moisture sensor. When the device detects urine, a vacuum pump is turned on, which directs the liquid to a filtration device on the astronaut’s back.

The filter measures approximately 38 by 23 centimeters and weighs 8 kilograms. It converts urine into fresh water, which can then be fed into the spacesuit’s drinking bag. The system can process approximately 500 milliliters of water in five minutes.

Sofia Etlin, lead author of the study from Weill Cornell Medicine, explains: «Rapid elimination of urine from the body should reduce some of the health problems astronauts currently experience, such as rashes, urinary tract infections, and digestive disorders. In addition, the larger overall water supply that our system generates will help astronauts stay hydrated».

Although the system is still in the early stages of testing, it has already shown effectiveness in removing the main components of urine and reducing salt levels to safe levels. However, before the technology can be implemented, additional tests need to be conducted in conditions close to space, including microgravity.

This development is particularly relevant in view of NASA plans establish a permanent base on the Moon by the end of the decade. Although the new system is unlikely to appear in space suits in the near future, it could be an important step in improving the working conditions of astronauts during long-duration space missions.

Source: NASA, Livescience