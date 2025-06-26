For 007 First Light, the young Bond is planning dynamic missions — like «elusive targets» Hitman

IO Interactive confirms that it is likely that 007 First Light will feature missions similar to Hitman: World of Assassination.

To be more precise, we are talking about temporary missions such as «elusive targets» — one-time tasks that disappear forever in case of failure. For example, in the Hitman trailer, I saw Mads Mikkelsen with «Casino Royale» — a reward will be given for its elimination in 007: First Light. At least, that was the idea, says IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak.

«We obviously have tons of experience now from World of Assassination, and tons of experience on how to extend a single-player experience by giving desirable free content to players», — said Hakan Abrak.

According to him, the developers set out to make «the best possible and most impactful adventure for players» with 007 First Light about the young Bond. However, immediately after the release, IO does not rule out that «will be able to apply some of the knowledge gained from World of Assassination to Bond». They also think that they will be able to make more combat moments, more dynamics — and fewer restrictions than in the strictly classic Hitman. Abraham also clarified that First Light will have a greater focus on suspense, action scenes, and a smooth switch between ranged attacks and melee combat. In addition, players will be able to drive «exotic cars».

So far, IO has not shown a single fragment of gameplay, but the trailer shows that the game will be much more dynamic than Hitman. Although it is not related to any previous Bond, the studio does not rule out cameos of familiar villains. 007 First Light will be released in 2026 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch 2, and PC. It will be a separate story that will show Bond at the beginning of his career, before the events of the familiar films.

Source: Games Radar