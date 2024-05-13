For autopilot and people: scientists propose a fourth traffic light signal

The researchers propose adding a fourth light to the traffic light — for self-driving cars. The new signal, possibly white, would signal when there are enough autonomous vehicles on the road to adjust traffic.

According to the researchers, self-driving cars could lead to major changes in traffic signals that were developed more than 100 years ago. Henry Liu, a professor of civil engineering at the University of Michigan and lead researcher, suggests that the introduction of a new traffic light system may be closer than expected.

The University of Michigan researchers, led by Liu, have implemented a pilot program in the Detroit suburb of Birmingham. They used speed and location data from General Motors vehicles to adjust the timing of traffic lights. Despite the fact that only 6% of vehicles in Birmingham are connected to GM’s system, they were able to collect enough data to adjust traffic light timing and improve traffic flow.

In Birmingham, as in more than half the country, 34 traffic lights operate on a fixed schedule without cameras or sensors to monitor traffic. While more advanced options exist, they require expensive and complex infrastructure changes.

«The advantage of the method is that you don’t have to do anything with the infrastructure… the data doesn’t come from the infrastructure, it comes from the car companies,» Liu says.

Danielle Deno, director of traffic safety at the Road Commission in Oakland County, Michigan, noted that even minor changes to green light times in Birmingham have reduced congestion. With future grant-funded research, there are plans to automate traffic signals elsewhere in the county, possibly leading to greater improvements.

The fourth traffic light signal

At North Carolina State University, a team led by Ali Hajbabai, associate professor of engineering, is exploring a different approach. Instead of adjusting existing ‘traffic signals, Hajbabai proposes adding a fourth light, possibly white, to signal when there are enough autonomous vehicles on the road to direct traffic.

«When we get to an intersection, we stop if it’s red and go if it’s green. But if the white light is active, you just follow the car in front of you,»,” Hajbabai explained.

The specific color of the light is not important – the most important thing is to ensure a general understanding and acceptance of the new system. The researchers acknowledge that the implementation of this approach may take several years, as 40% to 50% of vehicles on the road need to be autonomous to function effectively.

