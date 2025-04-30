For Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, we hired a group of «moral» consultants — so that the game would not offend anyone

Almost no one was offended by Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and that’s not a coincidence. There were a few complaints, but not as many as there could have been.

The game’s creative director and co-founder of Warhorse Studio Daniel Vavra hired consultants to check the game for potentially offensive content. According to him, the fear of a negative reaction was so great that he was even afraid of being fired. But despite the general acceptance, the game still caused a lot of controversy over the representation of minorities and sensitive topics.

«For every religion, minority, any group of people, we had consultants – we sent them the script and asked if there were any mistakes. Their advice was useful», — says Vavra.

The decision was strategic — the studio didn’t want to get into a situation where the game becomes a target for criticism. For example, as it happened with Assassin’s Creed Shadows through the image of Japanese culture. Therefore, the scenarios were pre-tested, and the experts’ recommendations were taken into account in the final version of the game.

Despite these efforts, the game still received a portion of negative feedback. The situation became so tense that Vavra publicly urged people not to buy the game if they had any complaints about its content. For example, some people resented the changes in the representation of culture and ethnic groups, or there were resentments from the days of KCD1 — in medieval Bohemia not showing black people. Another scandal was Henry’s romantic relationship with Jan Ptacek from Pirkstein.

But, as the figures show, conflicts did not prevent Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 from becoming successful. The game is called one of the best in recent yearsand its storyline and gameplay are popular with many. The game received 88/100 on Metacritic and more than 2 million copies sold in two weeks. At the same time, the recent update added the good old hardcore mode to KCD2, а modders decided to complicate it even more.

