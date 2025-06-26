For S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 mods, you will need a separate SSD — Zone Kit weighs almost 700 GB

In S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, there is a secret tip to install the Zone Kit for mods, which weighs 700 GB without exaggeration.

GSC Game World has opened doors to modifications S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 and, it seems, a portal to hell. As a reminder, Zone Kit is the first set of tools for creating and editing content that was released along with patch 1.5. But it turned out to be a surprise for the fans, because the system requirements have a round number of — 700 GB. For example, the Epic Games Store shows 471 GB of download, which grows to 659 GB after unzipping.

«The size of the mod kit is a result of the in-game assets being uncompressed for the mod makers. It’s a big game, and the assets are many, resulting in a considerable size of the download», — GSC Game World says, writing PC Gamer.

The studio calls the release «Phase 1» and has already promised that in «Phase 2» they will try to squeeze the volume, if at all possible. So far, we’re still impressed with how much Zone Kit requires. Compared to other mod tools, it looks like a record:

Starfield Creation Kit — 20 GB;

FrostKit Frostpunk 2 (UE5) — 100 GB;

Modding Tools Baldur’s Gate 3 — 150 GB.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 itself takes up 160 GB, and patches require more and more memory, so the toolkit is much more massive. Therefore, those who really want to teach bloody dogs to fly or make other cool mods will have to take care of a separate drive.

Source: Reddit / Epic Games Store