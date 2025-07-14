For the first time in history: the share of solar energy in Europe exceeded all other types

According to the British analytical center Ember, the share of generation solar energy in EU countries in June for the first time reached 22.1% and exceeded all other types.

It is noted that, compared to solar panels, the share of nuclear power plants was 21.8%, wind power plants — 15.8%, gas — 14.4%, and hydropower — 12.8%. Analysts emphasize that Ukraine’s own national records in electricity generation due to solar panels have been installed by at least 13 European countries.

Analysts also noted new records for energy generation wind turbines. At the same time, they estimate the share of coal in the EU at 6.1%, which is lower than the 8.8% recorded last year. At the same time coal consumption in the first half of 2025 was still higher than in the same period of 2024.

Part of the reason for these high figures is the period of extreme solar activity. However From 2020 to 2024, EU countries together increased the capacity of solar power plants by more than 200 gigawatts. At the same time, in countries such as Poland and Germany, which have traditionally relied on coal, the share of fossil fuel electricity generation has fallen to record lows. In June, wind and solar power accounted for almost 38% of generation.

However, severe droughts led to a 15% decline in the share of hydropower in the first half of this year, and as a result, the share of fossil fuel generation gradually began to grow again. Although coal consumption is declining, there are virtually no signs of a decline in natural gas consumption.

There are great opportunities by adding batteries and increasing flexibility, which will allow for greater use of renewable energy in the morning and evening hours, when fossil fuels drive up electricity prices. This not only contributes to the continent’s sustainable development goals, but also strengthens energy security and reduces geopolitical risks by reducing dependence on gas imports from countries such as Russia.

Source: TechXplore