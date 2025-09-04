For the first time on Intel Panther Lake: Acer unveils next-generation laptops

Acer has unveiled an updated lineup of laptops at IFA 2025, targeting a wide range of users — from professionals who need mobility to gamers looking for maximum performance. The company’s focus is on both the lightweight Swift series and the powerful Predator gaming laptops. The new products have new components: AMD and Intel platforms, NVIDIA RTX 50 graphics cards, and other modern components.

Acer Swift 16 AI — the first laptop with Intel Panther Lake

The company paid special attention to the Swift 16 AI model. This is the first Acer laptop with Intel’s new generation Panther Lake processors. In addition to new chips, Swift 16 AI received several notable design changes. For example, it has the world’s largest tactile touchpad, now with stylus support. There is also an updated keyboard for more convenient typing.

Display: 3K OLED, 120 Hz, 16 inches diagonal.

RAM: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5X.

Ports: two USB-C with Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, headphone jack and microSD slot.

Wireless technologies: Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6.

The release date of Acer Swift 16 AI has not yet been announced. It is expected that Intel will make a detailed presentation of Panther Lake at CES 2026 in January next year.

Acer Swift Air 16 — the company’s lightest laptop

Let’s start with the Acer Swift Air 16 — the brand’s thinnest and lightest laptop. It is designed for professionals who need portability without compromising on power. At less than 1 kg, the device has a 16-inch display. With such parameters, it is lighter even than mass models like the Apple MacBook.

Display: based on AMOLED panel with WQXGA resolution.

Platform: system built on chips AMD Ryzen AI 300and the maximum configuration includes Ryzen AI 7 350.

Memory: up to 32 GB LPDDR5.

Storage: Up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe Gen4 SSD.

The Swift Air 16 will go on sale in Europe from November 2025 at a price starting from €999.

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 — with MediaTek chip

Another interesting novelty is the Chromebook Plus Spin 514. This is the first Acer laptop with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra processor.

Architecture: 8 ARM cores and Immortalis-G925 MC11 graphics. The main feature — built-in NPU with 50 TOPS performance, which allows you to perform AI calculations directly on the device.

Display: in the top configuration — 14-inch WQXGA+ display

RAM: up to 16 GB LPDDR5X.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 is scheduled to start selling in October 2025, with a price starting at $699.

Predator Helios 18P AI — top gaming laptop

For gamers, Acer has introduced the high-performance Predator Helios 18P AI model based on the Intel Arrow Lake-HX platform.

Display: 18-inch mini-LED 4K.

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX.

RAM: up to 192 GB ECC.

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090.

Ports and interfaces: Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

The cooling system includes two 6th generation AeroBlade metal fans, which have the thinnest blades among similar solutions.

Acer Nitro V 16 — a more affordable option

For the mass segment, Acer has updated the Nitro series, which nevertheless offers quite productive components, such as the Intel Arrow Lake-H processor and RTX 5070 graphics card.