For the first time since the end of 2024, 90% of Ethereum addresses have become profitable

On the afternoon of July 17, the value of Ethereum (ETH) reached its highest level since the beginning of the year, and spot ETFs recorded record one-day capital inflows at almost $727 million. Apparently, ETH is just starting to gain momentum.

The current price of Ethereum is $3,779, but even this figure has made more than 90% of the addresses on this blockchain profitable — this is the highest figure since December 2024. Relatively few addresses have purchased ETH above today’s price.

The resistance point is just below $4,000. This is the price at which approximately 2.39 million addresses have purchased. That means they are still holding ETH at a loss.

In addition to several crypto-positive laws adopted in the United States the value of tokens is also supported by the fact that in an interview with CNBC, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said that Ethereum (ETH) is not classified as a security.

Source: Sentora