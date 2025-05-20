For the Harry Potter series, there will be a «mini-city» for $1.2 billion — with Dursley House and Tudor-style Privet Drive

While casting for the new Ron, Hermione, and Harry Potter is underway, Warner Bros. has begun preparing the set, which includes the construction of a fully functional «mini-cities» at Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire.

A project that, according to Colliderwill cost $1.25 billion and will include the sets themselves, roads (including the renovated Privet Drive), multi-story parking lots, support facilities for equipment and staff, special facilities for animals, a medical center, and a school for young actors. The website did not provide images, but some published by The Sun — and it seems that the Dursley family received a Tudor house.

Recall that Warner Bros. and HBO have already revealed part of the cast, which included the criticized Paapa Essied as Severus SnapeJanet McTeer (Minerva McGonagall), John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore), Nick Frost (Rubeus Hagrid)Luke Tallon (Quirinus Quirell) and Paul Whitehouse (Argus Filch). The latter, by the way, appeared in the original Harry Potter films in a cameo role.

Earlier, the creators of the series noted that adult characters will be shown younger than in the original filmsto «adhere to Rowling’s canon» — we are talking in particular about the Dursley family and Severus Snape, who in the first book was only 31 years old. Meanwhile, the children have already been auditioned for at least 32,000 actorsand, according to unconfirmed rumors, the main trio has been selected and is being prepared to be presented in the near future.

The Harry Potter series will consist of 7 seasons, and its production will take at least 10 years. The first one is tentatively scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Mark Mylod («Game of Thrones») will direct several episodes of the series, Francesca Gardiner is the project’s screenwriter, and J.K. Rowling is involved in the project as an executive producer. Previously, The Last Of Us star Pedro Pascal called for a boycott of the new show because of the writer’s attitude towards LGBT people.

We would like to remind you that Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the films, previously expressed interest in playing the headmaster of Hogwartsand the former Voldemort suggested that Cillian Murphy would do a good job with his role in the series — Rafe Fines himself, by the way, has already found a role for himself as a new cult villain and will play President Panem in the prequel «Hunger Games» about Gameitch.