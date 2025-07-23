Ford Mustang Mach-E after three years — 400 thousand kilometers, 92% battery life and $8700 in fuel savings

The other day we told about the results of a 4-year test of the VW ID.3 electric car, which has traveled more than 160 thousand kilometers and retained 91% of its original battery capacity. However, the Ford Mustang Mach-E was able to exceed these figures.

So, David Blankle bought an electric car Mustang Mach-E in 2022 to work in passenger transportation. The motivation was standard: predictable charging costs, less maintenance, stable availability of the car, and a lower total cost of ownership compared to an internal combustion engine car. However, in 3 years, the car has exceeded his most optimistic expectations, and now he shares his experience.

So, over 3 years of operation, the Ford Mustang Mach-E electric car has covered a total distance of more than 252 thousand miles (more than 406 thousand km). After such a run, the battery lost only 8% of its original capacity — 92% remained. Usually, when asked about battery wear, David Blankle simply points to the odometer.

This figure of more than 400 thousand kilometers and the fact of frequent trips was confirmed by Matthew Gabrielli, chief engineer of the Mustang Mach-E. He adds that the example of using an electric vehicle by Blenkle offers convincing evidence that modern models be designed for a long service life without critical losses in functionality. This is also an example of what real long-term ownership looks like electric vehicle.

The total mileage of more than 406 thousand kilometers over 3 years corresponds to an average of 370 kilometers of driving every day. Using ComEd’s cost comparison calculator, it is estimated that with this style of driving, Blankle saved more than $8700 in fuel costs compared to a gasoline Ford Escape. And with the nighttime rate, the savings could be even greater.

David Blenkle does most of his charging at home — through Ford’s proprietary home charging with delayed start during the low rate period. However, sometimes he has to use fast charging when the volume of trips exceeds the average load.

It is also worth noting that Ford’s standard warranty for the battery and electric powertrain is 8 years or 160 thousand kilometers. But Blankle has already exceeded these figures by more than 2.5 times. The car was regularly serviced in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. This included regular scheduled inspections, tires, and cabin filters. And, interestingly, the electric car still runs on the original brake pads. All thanks to regenerative braking.

Source: electrek