Ford unveiled the electric Bronco New Energy in the US, but the US won’t see it — only for China

Ford has expanded its Bronco crossover lineup and introduced the new electric Ford Bronco New Energy. This model was created in partnership with Jiangling Motors and is targeted at the Chinese market. It will not go on sale in the United States. This is whileFord CEO, who drives a Xiaomi SU7, raises alarm over Chinese cars.

Features of the Ford Bronco New Energy

At first glance, the new electric crossover looks similar to the Bronco Sport, which is sold in both the United States and China. However, the new model is much larger, has different powertrains and a significantly updated body. Among the key changes is full electrification: the model is available as an electric vehicle or a hybrid version with an extended range.

The all-electric version has a 271 hp (202 kW) powerplant. At the same time, the hybrid with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine has an output of 241 hp (180 kW). Both versions have exclusively front-wheel drive, unlike the all-wheel drive American Bronco.

The hybrid version is equipped with a 43.7 kWh battery that provides 220 km of electric range or up to 1220 km in mixed mode. The electric version has a 105.4 kWh battery that provides a range of up to 650 km on a single charge.

The dimensions of the new Ford Bronco New Energy are significantly larger than its American counterparts. The wheelbase is 2950 mm, the same as the four-door Bronco. The total length is 5025 mm, which is longer than both the full-size Bronco (4810 mm) and the Bronco Sport (4400 mm).

The track width is also larger than any standard version of the American lineup. The weight is 2510 kg for the hybrid version and 2630 kg for the all-electric version, which is significantly higher than the weight of even the Bronco Raptor (2240 kg).

The photo from the database of the Ministry of Industry and Informatization of the People’s Republic of China shows a familiar square silhouette similar to the Bronco Sport, but with new proportions and integrated door handles. There is a LiDAR sensor on the roof, which is not yet available on any Ford produced in the United States. This indicates the intention to add advanced autopilot or autonomous driving functions.

Price

The price of the joint Ford Bronco New Energy in China is expected to range from 300 to 400 thousand yuan (approximately $42-56 thousand). This puts the model closer to the full-size Bronco than to the more compact Bronco Sport.

Source: carscoops