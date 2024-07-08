Forever Gothic: Piranha Bytes — the studio that gave the world the legendary RPG is closing

Piranha Bytes, the studio known for its cult RPG series Gothic and Risen, is on the verge of closure. By information the Polish edition of CD-Action, the company ceased operations at the end of June.

The reason for this step was a lack of funding. Even Embracer Group, which owns the studio, stopped supporting it. The developers hoped for new investments to the last, but in vain.

CD-Action published photos of the empty Piranha Bytes office, which confirms the seriousness of the situation. There has been no official statement from the studio’s management. The last message on Twitter dates back to January 2024, where the team recognized a difficult situation, but remained optimistic.

Piranha Bytes gave players unforgettable adventures in the worlds of Gothic, Risen, and Elex. Recently, the studio has been working on a new project, but its fate is now in question. Interestingly, THQ Nordic is still planning to release is a remake of the first Gothic. However, it is being developed by another studio — Alkimia Interactive.

Despite the sad news, there is a ray of hope. Two Piranha Bytes veterans, Jennifer and Bjorn Pankratz, have announced the creation of a new studio, Pithead. They intend to develop «exciting and fantastic indie games».