Former Google X Business Director Calls Job Creation by AI "100% bullshit"

Mo Gawdat, former director of business relations at Google X, doesn’t offer any comforting ideas about the role of AI in the labor market. They will be fired — and that’s it.

Google X is a company under the patronage of one of Google’s founders, Sergey Brin. It develops about a hundred high-tech projects, such as a space elevator, augmented reality glasses, self-driving cars, neural networks, and more. One of its past CEOs, Mo Gawdat, rejects the idea that artificial intelligence will put people out of work, but will instead create new jobs.

According to Gawdat, artificial intelligence will be better than humans at everything, including the position of CEO. He says the time will come when most incompetent CEOs “will be replaced.” More, He believes that the only way for humanity to succeed as a species and “get to a better place” is to replace “evil” human leaders with AI. In the Diary of a CEO podcast, the CEO said that the idea of creating jobs for people using artificial intelligence is — «one hundred percent bullshit».

Gawdat used his own artificial intelligence startup Emma.love as an example. He said that he was able to create the app with the help of only two other programmers — a task that would have required more than 350 developers in the past. But while the former Google executive argues that a paradigm shift is inevitable, a world powered by artificial intelligence is not a bad thing.

“We were never made [by natural life] to wake up every morning and just spend 20 hours a day working. We were not created for that. We have defined our purpose as work. This is a capitalist lie.”

Adobe and some other companies claim that integration of artificial intelligence can create jobs at the time, when it destroys others. Bill Gates instead talks about significant exemption from work as such and a three-day work week, without providing alternatives. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei also believes that AI will replace humans almost everywhere. Some of the programmers have already ended up in the trailer because of AI and has not seen the same new jobs for a long time.

Source: Windows Central