Former Microsoft vice president shows first copy of Windows 95

Brad Silverberg, former senior vice president and product manager at Microsoft, showed the world’s first a copy of Windows 95. It all started with a post by Dave Plummer, another prominent Microsoft employee who is the man behind Task Manager, ZIP files, and the pinball game Space Cadet, which came free with Windows. In the post, Dave showed off his version of Windows 95 Special Edition that he received at launch.

Now here’s something you don’t see every day: My Windows 95 Special Edition still in the shrinkwrap… from launch day. pic.twitter.com/bGMJGd5nuz — Dave W Plummer (@davepl1968) July 6, 2024

This prompted Brad Silverberg to respond and mention that he still has the first Windows 95 ever made. It’s not just the first version of Windows 95 or a copy from the first batch that hit the shelves. It’s the first copy of Windows 95 to roll off the assembly line, the very first copy of Windows 95 ever made by Microsoft. Brad was asked to post a photo, and he did made.

Windows 95 was released on August 15, 1995 (RTM), and was available at retail on August 24. The new Windows combined the previously separate releases of MS-DOS and the Microsoft Windows shell, with a much better graphical interface and new features such as connectivity Plug-and-play devices. Windows 95 introduced many elements that later versions of Windows inherited, such as the taskbar, the «Start» button, and so on.

File Explorer made its debut under its own name in Windows 95. Before that, Microsoft shipped Windows with MS-DOS Executive and later replaced it with File Manager in Windows 3.x. Windows 95 introduced the user interface as we know it today. The desktop concept also made its debut in Windows 95. The idea of pinning icons to the desktop was implemented in it. The simple idea that you can place a folder or program on the desktop has become one of the main features of modern operating systems.

Source: XDA