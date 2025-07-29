Four friends, an old house, and a cursed board game — Ludogram presented the Invokyr horror

French Ludogram announced Invokyr — a cooperative horror game with a cursed board that makes you turn on your friends. It’s almost like real life, isn’t it?

In the story, players find themselves in an abandoned house where they find a board game from the 1970s. Of course, they decided to play it, but instead of entertainment, they got the risks of dying and monsters. The story develops with every roll of the dice. It activates unpredictable events: traps, space distortion, the appearance of creatures, or other deadly effects.

But the cubes won’t be with you all the time — they are disposable, so players will have to constantly look for new ones scattered around the house. I hope you can fight for them with your friends. One of the main mechanics — being a good friend or rat Not so much. Users can cooperate to survive, but no one forbids setting up others to increase their own chances of survival.

At the same time, the plot and environment change every time — biomes include a jungle, an ice mountain, a giant nursery, and other variations. Ludogram promises deep replayability, where each passage reveals new secrets, rewards, and other mysteries that connect users to the place.

Invokyr is a psychological horror game with an atmosphere of paranoia, constant danger, and trust issues. It supports cooperative play for up to 4 users. The title can already be added to the wishlist in Steam. There is currently no release date or information about early access.

It is worth noting that a lot of horror titles have been announced recently. For example, after years of silence, a sci-fi survival horror, inspired by Alien: Isolation, again got in touch. Indie developers have also presented survival horror in the style of VHS recordings from the 80s and 90s, the first episode of which takes place in a Japanese school. At the same time, the authors of the hit Palworld announced the paranoid Dead Take, featuring the actors of Baldur’s Gate 3 and Final Fantasy 7.

Source: Steam