The number of exactly physical crimes related to cryptocurrencies has begun to grow rapidly. Recently, for example, three suspects who kidnapped and tortured an Italian man are detained in the United Statesto gain access to its $100 million worth of crypto assets. But the largest number of similar attacks this year was recorded in France. The most high-profile case took place in Paris on May 13. In broad daylight, four men tried to kidnap the pregnant daughter and grandson of Paymium owner Pierre Noise, who was a crypto exchange owner.

The investigation revealed that the day before, there had also been an attempt to kidnap the same victims. In addition, a kidnapping in the city of Nantes was foiled. In the process, 20 suspects were detained.

A total of 25 suspects aged 16 to 23 have been charged with kidnapping for cryptocurrency extortion, including six minors. A total of 18 people have been remanded in custody pending trial, three have been deferred, and four others are under judicial supervision.

Most of the suspects were born in France, while others were born in Senegal, Angola and russia.

The series of kidnappings in France began in January from David Balland, co-founder of the French hardware wallet company Ledger, and his wife. Balland’s kidnappers cut off his finger and demanded a ransom from his business partners. The injured hostage was released the next day, and his wife was found tied up in the trunk of a car outside Paris.

In mid-May, French Interior Minister Bruno Retaillot held an emergency meeting with crypto sector leaders, and the ministry announced plans to strengthen their security.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: The Guardian