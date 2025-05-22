France creates laser rifle that melts electronics at a distance of 500 meters

The French company CILAS has introduced the HELMA-LP laser rifle, capable of melting electronics at a distance of up to 500 meters.

The HELMA-LP is an improved version of the previous HELMA-P model, which has been successfully tested in France. Compared to the previous version, the HELMA-LP has been significantly reduced in size so that it can be carried and used by one person.

The rifle is connected to a backpack with a battery that powers the laser beam. This backpack can also be used to stabilize the sight. The laser beam is capable of hitting enemy sensors, sensitive optical devices, radios, lenses, cameras, and armored glass at a distance of 300 to 500 meters.

The beam must be held on the target for 5 to 15 seconds. Total weight innovative weapons is enough to melt the plastic dome on a drone’s camera or overheat the circuit board in a communication antenna.

An additional advantage is the ability to accurately defeat of enemy targets without the risk of harming civilians or civilian infrastructure. However, the rifle’s beam is still vulnerable to atmospheric conditions and is limited by the charge of lithium-ion batteries.

According to military analysts, such a laser rifle may be of interest to countries engaged in asymmetric warfare In these cases, small units will have an advantage over an enemy that uses a large number of drones and other surveillance and reconnaissance assets.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

CILAS has demonstrated HELMA-LP to NATO allies and is rumored to be in talks with Ukrainian military officials. No exports have been confirmed.

Modern warfare uses a lot of electronics. A weapon like the HELMA-LP doesn’t just offer firepower, it can also quietly deprive the enemy of surveillance and reconnaissance equipment. Currently, the company CILAS has approached manufacturers of remote-controlled weapons to try to apply the new development to robotic platforms, ground and surface drones.

Source: ZMEScience