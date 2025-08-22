Fraudster cheats victim out of $91 million in bitcoin using primitive method

Surprisingly, social engineering is still a workhorse. On August 19, a high-profile case occurred. A naive victim was robbed of 783 BTC worth about $91.4 million.

The attacker skillfully posed as a hardware wallet support agent. He managed to trick the victim into handing over the wallet’s credentials. After that, the stolen funds began to be withdrawn, the attacker made several deposits to Wasabi Wallet — a privacy tool commonly used to cover up traces on the network.

Coincidentally, this theft occurred on the anniversary of the theft of $243 million from Genesis Creditor.

This attack is very similar to a series of social engineering thefts that occurred last year. And this year, in total, there were $3.1 billion worth of cryptocurrency was stolen. And it’s not even the end of 2025.

ITC.ua у Telegram: нас читає навіть ChatGPT ПІДПИСАТИСЯ

Source: ZachXBT