French «Spider-Man» launches the world’s first action token Tigershark

The legendary urban climber Alain Robert, known worldwide as the French «Spider-Man», conquered the 116-meter-high Meliá Barcelona Sky Hotel without ropes, belay systems, or any protective equipment.

Together with his son Julien, a former French navy marine, Robert presented the TIGERSHARK coin, the world’s first cryptocurrency based on real-life action events.

The conquest of the Meliá Barcelona Sky Hotel was the first of many extreme missions in support of the Tigershark token.

Surfing big waves, parkouring on rooftops, flying through canyons in wingsuits – each feat will support the action token’s economy. Owning TIGERSHARK coins will give holders access to private events, eidrops from famous athletes and extreme sportsmen.

The eponymous Tigershark company is in talks with elite athletes in base jumping, wingsuit, parkour, and motocross for upcoming events.

Alain Robert, now in his 60s, has conquered more than 150 of the world’s tallest buildings without insurance, including the Burj Khalifa, the Eiffel Tower and the Petronas Twin Towers.

Creators - Global PR Agency for Technology and B2B Companies PR services for businesses and their executives Arranging media interviews, podcast appearances and conference presentations Europe, Asia, Americas Learn more

Source: Tigershark