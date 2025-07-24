Frieze Festival from Chinese Dark Soul — Wuchang: Fallen Feathers received only 21% positive reviews on Steam

Chinese Wuchang: Fallen Feathers was advertised as an ambitious action-RPG in the style of Dark Souls — but the release turned out to be a failure. The review section turned into a collection of technical complaints.

У Steam the game received a «predominantly negative» status, despite the fact that the Metacritic The ratings were surprisingly loyal — 75/100. Criticism sites may say one thing, but players have their own opinion: only 21% in favor of Wuchang. A few hours after the release, users began to complain en masse about the terrible performance, which literally makes it impossible to play.

Instead of smooth frames, we got low FPS, constant freezes, and jerky images even during normal movement or blows. And here many blame the Unreal Engine 5 engine. The situation on Steam Deck is also particularly bad. There, the FPS drops below 30 even on the minimum settings, and the image looks blurry due to aggressive TSR/FSR scaling. There are also problems on consoles — players complain about unstable performance and technical bugs.

«UE5 games is a hit or miss when it comes to performance and in this case it’s a miss unfortunately», — writes one of the players.

In the reviews, many players regret not trying the demo before purchasing, and purchasing the Deluxe edition seems like a mistake:

«I actually kind of feel like fool. in the current gaming landscape, I should have known better than to buy the deluxe version of a soulslike i hadnt even tried a demo of. but Wuchang looked so good I was SURE it couldn’t fail».

«Average graphics & shi* performance. Having a hot lady as protagonist will only draw players to some degree if the game is a royal fuc* up in core it’s not worth it. Especially when state of the art game like Stellar Blade».

«Nope not doing it. Horrible performance. Another UE5 stutter fest L. Automatic Refund.».

Despite these difficulties, some users still praise the boss battles and visual style, although they admit that the project critically lacks optimization. In the Steam comments, one thought is often repeated — wait for patches so as not to «throw away» ₴1,499 on an unfinished tile.

As a reminder, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers tells the story of Wuchang, a pirate who searches for her own memories and fights mutated creatures in a dark mystical world. The story centers on — the heroine’s illness, which turns her body into something bird-like. But it seems that so far, players are not facing the horrors of the plot, but technical problems that break the experience.

Wuchang is already available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. But if you plan to buy it, you better keep an eye out for updates, because right now it’s more of a frieze festival than an adequate release.