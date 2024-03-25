From the West to the East. Analysts investigated the level of stress among European employees

More than half of office workers surveyed in 8 European countries say they have experienced stress recently. Mostly — because of work-related issues.

These are the results of a survey conducted by Gradus Research.

Office workers took part in the survey:

Germany;

France;

Italy;

UK;

Spain;

The Netherlands;

Poland;

Ukraine.

The highest level of emotional stress is among office workers in Ukraine. But, as the study emphasized, it has nothing to do with work.

From west to east

More than half (56%) of office workers surveyed in 8 European countries say they have experienced stress recently.

For obvious reasons, the level of emotional stress among office workers in Ukraine is higher and amounts to 78%.

The countries closest to Ukraine in terms of stress among office workers are Poland and Germany, where about two-thirds of respondents declared recent emotional stress (61% and 60%, respectively).

Respondents from Spain and the Netherlands are more relaxed and experienced such emotions less than other countries surveyed (42%).

It’s not millennials who suffer the most

Despite the widespread belief that millennials face the most difficulties in their lives due to various factors (building a family, career, raising children, etc.), the study shows that Generation Z office workers — respondents aged 25-34 are more stressed.

The share of millennials (respondents aged 35-44) who experienced strong negative emotions was about half (53%), as well as representatives of Generation X (51% in the 45-55 age group).

Causes of stress

The top 5 main factors that cause stress among office workers include work, financial issues, family relationships, personal health, and the socio-political situation in the country.