We are announcing a new collection and auction as part of our initiative «Retribution auction» – takemed fee for 3rd Airmobile Brigade. The fundraising goal is UAH 100,000.

Collects for takmed Kateryna Safonovais a volunteer with whom we have cooperated many times before and who collects and delivers first aid kits and medicines to the front. Kateryna has been volunteering since the beginning of the full-scale war. On MC.today was an interview with her.

Tactical medicine is a critical part of combat operations. It’s good to have a first aid kit with tacomed and keep it “just in case”. But, as a rule, the first aid kit is used at the front very often. And it needs to be constantly replenished to save the life of yourself or a fellow soldier in a crisis.

Once again, we are raising money for the following 3rd Airmobile Brigade. The third assault – is a legendary team that needs no introduction. The guys are always motivated and do their job to the highest quality. It is an honor for every Ukrainian to be able to help them in some way.

Auction

There is only one lot at the auction, but what a lot!

A well-made, pretentious imperial box of an officer of the LPR Ministry of Internal Affairs terrorist group who will never need it again. It contains a complete cotton camping kit of a separatist – colorad’s ribbons, a cockade, matches, a warmer, russian-made long-life products – powdered Yupi, cigarettes, “kalmyk tea”, and some other tea with a samovar.





Auction algorithm

During this period, deposit any amount into the bank and the one who deposits the most will receive a T-shirt.

Please remember that you can support the collection without participating in the auction. Even a small amount is important!

Remember that every 50 hryvnias is a brick on the road to our victory.

Details

https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3gjpcnvZrC

Bank card 5375 4112 1561 0978