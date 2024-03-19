Fundraising for the rehabilitation of Azov fighter Buyan is over. Congratulations to the winner of the second auction

From March 12 to 18, we held second auction within of the fee for the rehabilitation of the soldier «Azov» Buyan. We are glad to say that the fundraising is closed!

We have collected 46 464 UAH!

Together with 37 911The funds raised during the last auction as part of this fundraiser, we managed to achieve the goal (and even go a little further) that we set – 84 375 UAH.

All funds were transferred to the Patronage Service «Angels of the Azov»for whom this collection was held. We would like to thank «Angels of the Azov» for taking care of our Heroes and bringing them back to life!

Thank you all, together we are strong!

We are also pleased to congratulate the winner of the auction. The model of the aircraft signed by a fighter of the 3rd Air Assault Brigade goes to Ms. Angelina O., who sent 10,000 UAH on March 11.

We would also like to thank two benefactors who sent 5 000 UAH each on February 29, but decided to remain incognito during the last auction. They won art tubes, but did not get in touch.

We ask all the winners of the auctions to send us their payment receipts and contact information for sending the won lots to [email protected]