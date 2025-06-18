Fungal superbugs — a new threat to humanity caused by pesticides

Infectious disease researchers from the University of California in the United States Dr. George Thompson and Dr. Angel Desai warn that fungicides used in agriculture could trigger a pandemic of fungal superbugs.

Thompson and Desai note that new agricultural pesticides, designed to destruction of harmful fungi, may be associated with increased resistance to antifungal drugs in animals and humans. Currently, fungal infections are becoming increasingly common around the world, causing problems in both the healthcare and economic sectors.

Antifungal drugs remain a key tool in the fight against spread of fungal infections. However, their excessive use and poorly coordinated development of appropriate chemical compounds can provoke the emergence of resistance in fungi to these drugsIn this regard, George Thompson and Angel Desai call on the global community to adopt the «One Health» approach to the development, testing and use of drugs to combat pathogens.

«Antimicrobial-resistant pathogens are a constant reminder of the need to use drugs wisely. We have learned that the widespread use of antibiotics in livestock has led to the rapid development of antibiotic resistance. We have similar concerns about the use of antifungal drugs in the environment», — George Thompson emphasizes.

As infectious disease experts emphasize, changes in climate and wind activity contribute to the spread of pathogens. This process is also influenced by travelers or animals that migrate, and the movement of infected objects can carry pathogens to new territories.

Over the past few decades, there has been a rapid growth of fungal speciesthat cause severe infections in humans. One example that is difficult to treat is Candida auris (C. auris).

«Fungi have a cellular mechanism similar to that of humans. This is why drugs that kill fungi, such as C. auris, often have side effects for humans. With a small selection of antifungal drugs in clinical treatment, preventing resistance is of paramount importance», — explains George Thompson.

The researchers emphasize that the emergence of resistance is closely related to the use of each agent in the drug. They called for coordinated global regulation to slow the development of resistance to new antimicrobial agents.

«A common approval process for antimicrobials is needed, including a thorough assessment of potential environmental and human and animal health impacts. This is particularly relevant before any new large-scale use of environmental and agricultural pesticides», — said Desai.

The results of the study are published in the journal New England Journal of Medicine

Source: SciTechDaily