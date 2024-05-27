«Furiosa» debuted at the box office with a modest $59 million, failing to live up to expectations of a «best start»

The prequel to «Mad Max», «Furious», earned $59 million in its opening weekend in 76 markets: $33.6 million came from foreign theaters, while the film opened domestically in North America with $25.6 million.

Despite the fact that the total amount looks quite decent, — «Furiosa» did not meet the experts’ forecasts (according to Deadline), who expected the film to show the best start among this year’s box office debuts, given the audience’s love for the franchise’s architect George Miller and the several-minute standing ovation during the Cannes premiere The prequel cost $168 million to produce, excluding marketing costs

It should be noted that «Mad Max: Fury Road» 2015, starring Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron, despite becoming one of the hit action movies, also failed to make a mark at the box office. The film debuted more modestly than the prequel — with $45 million and earned a total of $380 million worldwide. Interestingly, «Fury Road» didn’t even make it into the top 20 grossing films of 2015, according to Variety.

«Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga» — This is the fifth film in the Max Rockatansky franchise, which reveals the backstory of Theron’s character, but Anja Taylor-Joy is already playing the lead role — George Miller said before the premiere that he initially wanted to rejuvenate Charlize with the help of technology, however, they looked too unconvincing.

Except for Taylor-Joy, who received only 30 lines in the movie, Chris Hemsworth has joined the cast of «Furiosa» as a somewhat «degenerative» antagonist Dementus, which not all critics and viewers liked. However, the film received good ratings — on Rotten Tomatoes «Furiosa» has an 89% from critics based on 275 reviews and 90% from audiences. Our review is below the link: