FX has launched the series Alien: Earth with the first two episodes

Alien: Earth, the first project in the xenomorph franchise set on our planet, has been released.

Plot and chronology

“Alien: Earth is a prequel to Ridley Scott’s original Alien, set in the year 2120. At this time, the Earth is ruled by five large corporations: Weyland-Yutani, Prodigy, Lynch, Dynamic, and Treshold.

Cyborgs and synthetics coexist with humans, but Prodigy’s boss invents hybrids — humanoid robots with human consciousness, where the first prototype is a girl named Wendy. She voluntarily participates in a mission to remove a mysterious cargo from an intergalactic ship after its crash landing on Earth. Previous trailers teased that we would be shown at least 5 different types of aliensexcept for the usual xenomorph for the series.

The cast

Cindy Chandler — Wendy’s robot hybrid with the consciousness of a child

Timothy Oliphant — Kirsch, synthesizer and mentor to Wendy

Alex Lauter — medic C.J

Babu Sizey — cyborg Weyland-Yutani

Adarsh Guravi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Keith Young, and Jonathan Ajayi — Prodigy Hybrids

Samuel Blenkin — Boy Cavalier, CEO of Prodigy Corporation

Ade Edmondson — Atom Ains, Cavalier’s right-hand man

Sandra Y Sencindiver — Head of Weyland-Utani

Essie Davis and David Risdahl — scientists Dame and Arthur Sylvia, who oversee the hybrid program

Evaluations

Critics have praised the series Alien: Earth” series as the third best project in the franchisewhich is second only to James Cameron’s film and has the same rating as Ridley Scott’s Alien — 93% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 68 reviews by specialized publications.

WebsiteGames Radardescribes the show as “bold, often violent and fiercely entertaining,” whileRolling Stone compares it to Fargo, noting that showrunner Noah Hawley “has taken a concept that has no right to fail on television and turned it into something exciting and surprising.” In the review The Hollywood Reporter”Alien: Earth” is described as something “incendiary and at times unwieldy” that ultimately becomes “a gripping epic about identity, pride, and of course the primal pleasure of watching humans get fundamentally affected by space monsters.”

With the release of the first two episodes, the audience ratings also appeared. They are somewhat lower, but still decent — 81% based on 100+ reviews. Most of the comments are positive, but some of the criticisms include the slow pace of the story, outdated special effects and plot, and dissatisfaction with the acting.

“It’s Alien and at the same time something new and fresh. I think they presented the ideas of Prometheus better than in the prequels. Humanity plays the role of a god, corporate greed is more important than human life. Wendy seems to be a great main character, I can’t wait for the third episode,” wrote one viewer.

Schedule of episodes release

Currently, two episodes out of a total of eight are available on FX and Hulu. The rest will be released every Tuesday until September 23.

Episode 1: Neverland — August 12, 2025

Episode 2: Mr. October — August 12, 2025

Episode 3: Metamorphosis — August 19, 2025

Episode 4: Observation — August 26, 2025

Episode 5: Emergence — September 2, 2025

Episode 6: The Fly — September 9, 2025

Episode 7: In Space, No One — September 16, 2025

Episode 8: The Real Monsters — September 23, 2025

What’s next for Alien?

The series Alien: Earth” aims to become the next TV sensation — like Game of Thrones or The Last of Us, according to its creators, who imagine creating seasons 2, 3, 4 and beyond. No one has officially approved the renewal, but given the great attention to the show, it is quite likely.

At the same time, Fede Alvarez discusses is a sequel to last year’s movie Alien: Romulus”who earned a cash register that provided him with second place in the ranking of the series’ biggest earnings. As for the man who started the series on xenomorphs, Ridley Scott, he said the director said he was officially done with the franchise (however, he still took on the role of producer in Alien: Earth).

In November, we are also looking forward to the release of Predator: Wasteland, which in the trailer showed some interesting references to Alien.