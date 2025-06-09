Galaxy S25 Ultra saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier — Samsung will repair the smartphone for free

If it wasn’t for the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the fragment could have caused a fatal injury. Although it’s a matter of repair, Samsung may provide a new smartphone, as it seems heavy.

Fortunately, the shrapnel hit the top of the device, where the cameras and circuit boards are located. If the shrapnel had hit the battery, it would have caused even more damage, as it would almost certainly have exploded. A user told us about the incident Reddit user Dapper_Chance8742, who posted a photo of the smartphone and the soldier’s words.

«I — military man. During the shelling, a large piece of shrapnel hit my Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. It pierced the screen, but got stuck in the strong titanium case and did not hit my body», — the victim writes.

Photos and the original review were found on the Samsung`s page . There seems to be no confirmation of the incident in other sources, nor any details. In response, the company thanked the military and announced communication on the restoration of the device:

«Thank you and your fellow soldiers for your service. Regarding the situation with the damaged smartphone, please expect additional feedback by mail to the email address you left with your feedback».

Probably, the titanium in the case really helped protect against a serious injury Galaxy S25 Ultra and Gorilla Glass on the front and back of the smartphone, as noted by Wccftech. However, gadgets can save the owner not only with the strength of their case, but also thanks to their functions, such as the Apple Watch, which ITC.ua wrote in 2019.