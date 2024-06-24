«Game of Thrones»: George Martin announced that the «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» series will be released in 2025

George Martin has announced the release date of the spinoff of «Game of Thrones» «Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» — it will appear in 2025. The new series is based on Martin’s novels «Dunk and Egg» which are still a prequel to the original series of books and «Game of Thrones». However, it’s not as far along in the timeline as «House of the Dragon». The events take place 100 years before the books and the main series, i.e. 100 years after «Dragon’s Den».

Filming on «The Knight of the Seven Kingdoms» began last week in Belfast, Northern Ireland, where much of the original «Game of Thrones» was filmed. The new show, based on my novel «The Hedge Knight», will debut early next year, in 2025. It has only six episodes. A short story is much shorter than a novel (especially one of my novels), so there is less material from sources», — Martin wrote on his website Not a Blog.

Recently, the first a look at the series, which features Peter Claffey as Sir Duncan the High in the crowd. The official synopsis says that the series will tell the story of «a young, naive, but brave knight, Ser Duncan the High, and his squire Egg. The events take place in an era when the Targaryen family still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last Dragon has not yet left the living. Great destiny, powerful enemies, and dangerous feats — all await these incredible and incomparable friends».

Source: GamesRadar