Game of Thrones «star says World of Warcraft saved him from drugs

Actor Christian Nairn, known to the audience for his role as Hodor in «Game of Thrones», has released a book with memoirs that reveal details of the filming of the series and some events from his personal life.

However, one detail will probably be of the greatest interest to gamers — as Nairn says in the book that World Warcraft helped him get rid of his «almost fatal» drug addiction.

«I snorted so much coke that when I lifted my head off the pillow, usually at noon, it felt like it was still in the cotton».

Nairn, also known as DJ, says he used amphetamine, cocaine, ecstasy, and codeine to help him sustain his all-night sets. At the same time, he drank a lot of alcohol and energy drinks — one night «dose» reached 30 cans of Red Bull along with many glasses of vodka cocktails.

Subsequently, Nairn went to a bungalow at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Ireland, where he played World Warcraft day and night, simultaneously detoxing» from drugs and getting a dose of dopamine» from the process. In the book, the actor notes that he usually chooses non-human characters in WoW:

«Who the hell wants to connect and look like an accountant?».

In an interview with Polygon, Nairn spoke in more detail about his gaming preferences:

«I’m a collector and a completionist. In Warcraft, you can change your clothes to look like anything you want — that’s what I really love. With PvP, I’m too intense, I’m terrible and I almost had a fight with my friend, we would have just killed each other. But this game has really captured me. This is what I strive for — to get everything I want in the game. I think I do that in real life as well»

In general, Nairn notes the well-written world and characters, despite the great confusion of some of the additions:

«As a person who has worked with scripts, I know how hard it is to repeat, how hard it is to unite stories when you are constantly expanding. But some of these characters are as well written as Tolkien’s characters»…

Among his favorite characters are Tyrion Fordring and Sylwana Windrunner (despite her «destruction» in the latest expansions):

«Some strange decisions were made about her, but I still love her».

Nairn added that he has a small gaming laptop and a Nostromo gaming keyboard that he always takes with him on tour

«Yes, I love my job, don’t get me wrong, but I get lonely. And Warcraft helps with that, you know? Because not only do I play the game, but my friends, I can talk to them. You go on Discord, and suddenly you’re home».

The actor adds that he has been a gamer all his life and has been playing since the days of Atari computers.

«I had an Atari, then we moved on to the Atari ST and Amiga, and then to consoles. I went through all of them. If I kept all my consoles, my house would look like a game museum».

Among other games, Nern singles out Jet Set Radio Future, the first Gran Turismo, Street Fighter 2, and Pac-Man, which «his mother was hooked on».

«My mom was so addicted to this game that I had to give her my computer, I couldn’t get her out of my bedroom. I said: «Stop playing. I want to play. My friends are here!».

