Gameplay of Cronos: The New Dawn — biopunk, time travel, and enemies that become one (+ release date)

Polish Bloober Team has announced the release date of its post-apocalyptic survival horror game Cronos: The New Dawn — the game will be released on September 5. But the most interesting thing is that they showed the extended gameplay.

Along with the trailer, the authors of the Silent Hill remake published 35 minutes of gameplay. This is the second time when we are shown its details but then only 2 minutes were visible. Now we can see more of the enemies, the time traveling system, and the leveling up.

In the story, the main character is the Traveler — he is dressed in something that looks like the first diving suit or even a human bathyscaphe. I assume that this old setting was chosen for a reason, because the story takes place in post-apocalyptic Poland in the 1980s. The universe is filled with disgusting monsters that can merge into each other if they are not burned. However, they didn’t appear out of nowhere — the enemies became hostages of a time loop after a catastrophe. And this is where the Traveler comes in, and through time jumps, he has to save those who unjustly died a horrible death.

If you watch both the trailer and the gameplay, the colors and The atmosphere is reminiscent of Silent Hill 2. The Bloober Team does not hide the fact that they were inspired by the remake, which they produced themselves. The team says that Cronos has the DNA of the cult franchise, but does not repeat it. The developers promise a different approach to horror, with the story lasting approximately 16 hours.

Cronos: The New Dawn was first announced in October 2024, and now the release date is known — September 5, 2025. The title will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, as well as Nintendo Switch 2. At the same time, in Steam pre-orders have started: regular edition (₴1,599) and Deluxe edition (₴1,899). The Deluxe edition includes 48 hours of early access and various cosmetic bonuses.

Source: Nintendo Direct