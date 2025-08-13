Gameplay of the adventure game The Lost Heaven: like The Last of Us, but in China and with robots

The Chinese studio decided to make The Last of Us “at home”, so it presented a new adventure game The Lost Heaven with giant robots and interstellar immigrants.

The story takes place about 40 years in the future, when the world is on the verge of apocalypse. Humanity is preparing for a mass escape into space, but the player is among the “lucky ones” — he is a loser and an interstellar immigrant. The man has to somehow adapt to life in a hostile world, where the remnants of human settlements are fighting for resources and huge robots are occasionally seen in the sky. In general, the atmosphere is so-so.

The story will lead the player through a series of events that reveal the world and conflicts. From 10 minutes of gameplay, it is clear that the protagonist takes on the task of destroying dangerous robots, and he has a modified arm. But there are no more details about the story. Youliyuan Studio promises a detailed plot with a lot of dialogues and moments when the player’s choice will affect the outcome. The man is accompanied on his journey by a robot companion that helps him in battles and quests

At the same time, the gameplay is classic — exploring the world, melee combat, and shooting. But the visual style and atmosphere of decay are very similar to The Last of Us: gloomy city ruins, lots of greenery everywhere, and a sense of constant danger. But unlike Naughty Dog’s creation, there are real giant robots in this world — both allies and enemies. We are received the Chinese Horizon (if the courts will not reject it), as well as Korean The Witcher — now it’s time for TLOU.

There is no official release date yet. The title of one of the official videos suggests that the release is scheduled for 2026. It should be noted that The Lost Heaven is being developed by only three people.

Source: Tech4Gamers