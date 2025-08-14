Gamer reveals a 12-year-old GTA 5 mystery that was originally the "key" to 100% completion of the game

For almost 12 years, GTA fans could not understand what Rockstar expected from them with the mystery of Mount Chiliad. Strange symbols raised more questions than answers.

User Gator Keys shared his theory in a new YouTube video. According to his version, the — mural is a kind of clue map for those who want to see the main secret: A UFO that appears only after 100% completion of the game. The three large symbols in the picture — an egg, a jetpack, and an alien plate — represent the steps to this goal. The egg symbolizes the player and their progress, the backpack hints at flying up to see two more hidden UFOs. And the plate with the eye at the top — is the actual final scene at the top of Chiliad.

We keep in mind that there is an inscription on the very top: “Come back when your story is complete.” But completing the main story is not enough, you need to complete 100% of the game with additional secrets and missions. And the “X” marks on the mural — are references to other characters in the game. There are three such locations in total: Mount Chiliad itself, a hippie campsite near Sandy Shores, and the Altruist Camp. In other words, these symbols indicate where to look for UFOs and under what conditions: at night, during a thunderstorm, or from a certain point on the map.

The key to all this, says Gator Keys, is the FIB (like the FBI). He believes that the appearance of UFOs at the top is connected to FIBs — they are behind the “aliens”.

“This means the FIB created these UFOs. They are the aliens. They are the all-seeing eye. The government controls the people, and this is proved perfectly with the ‘Beam Me Up’ mountain. The FIB put a UFO over that location and the alien hippies literally built a shrine below it to worship the aliens who are in fact the FIB. So the Mount Chiliad mystery is a play on real life. The fact that the government, the people in power, control the population”, — says the user.

Of course, some fans reacted skeptically. Comments said that some players had found UFOs without murals. Users also suggested that the fan had only found a part of a bigger mystery. Someone said if this is the true solution to the mystery — it’s kind of boring.

But GTA 5 conspiracy theorists have at least a year to build new theories — and there will be the release of GTA 6, which tells the story of Lucia and Jason. It is expected that the story campaign will be the largest in the franchise. The latest trailer, which at 50% consists of gameplay, maybe, saw the child for the first time.

Source: Games Radar