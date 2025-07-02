Gamers ignore NVIDIA RTX 5060 Ti 8 GB — 16:1 sales in favor of 16 GB

Data from one of the largest German stores shows that players almost do not need the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti with 8 GB of memory. Its sales account for only 6% of purchases of the 16 GB variant.

According to the total number of video cards sold in the Mindfactory.de store, 16 GB version of RTX 5060 Ti exceeds the 8-gigabyte model by more than 16 times. Mindfactory lists each model by manufacturer with the number of units sold: MSI, GIGABYTE, INNO3D, Palit, ZOTAC, ASUS, and others. At the time of writing, the 8GB RTX 5060 Ti has sold 105 units compared to 1675 units of the 16GB version.

Of course, this is only one, albeit a large seller, in one particular region, but its data is quite telling. Website TechPowerUp notes that both models are currently available in sufficient quantities in various stores so that their shortage does not affect demand. The ratio signals that gamers are more likely to spend a few tens of euros extra on the 16GB version to play more demanding games, as ray tracing and other graphics technologies require more than 8GB.

Also, if someone decides to sell their graphics card in the future to upgrade, it will be easier with 16GB. Bottom line 16 GB becomes the new minimum standard games, even NVIDIA itself is shy about the next-generation 8GB graphics cards, effectively banning independent reviews at launch (despite actually not being that bad in many cases). The latest RTX 5050 does not have a 16GB version and has become the third card.