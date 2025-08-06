Gamma laser will be able to destroy cancer cells or study the structure of the Universe

American engineers from the University of Colorado at Denver are planning to soon present powerful gamma laser, is able to destroy cancer cells without damaging healthy ones.

It is noted, that D. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Colorado Aakash Sahai discovered a method of creating superintense electromagnetic fields in the laboratory with voltages that were previously considered unattainable. These fields arise as a result of rapid oscillations and scattering electrons in materials. This can play a key role in creating microprocessors and powerful particle accelerators used to search for mysterious dark matter.

Until recently, the creation of such powerful electromagnetic fields required a cumbersome and complex infrastructure. For example, the Large Hadron Collider is 26 km long. It uses advanced radio frequency systems and superconducting magnets to move high-energy beams. Operating such large and complex systems is very expensive and involves certain risks.

To overcome these limitations, Aakash Sahai has created a crystal-sized silicon-based material, that can withstand high-energy particle beams. This material effectively redirects energy, generated by by an oscillating quantum electron gas, and maintains structural stability by controlling the heat generated.

It is the rapid movement of electrons that generates high-intensity electromagnetic fields. This allowed the researchers to observe the behavior of these fields in a device the size of a finger.

“Controlling such a powerful energy flow while preserving the basic structure of the material is a real breakthrough. This technological breakthrough has the potential to really change the world. It’s about understanding how nature works and using that knowledge to have a positive impact on the world”, — says Aakashi Sahaya, a researcher at the lab and co-author of the study, Kalyan Tirumalasetti.

The University of Colorado has already filed for and received provisional patents for this technology in the United States and abroad. However, it may take more than a year before the technology is actually applied in practice. The opportunity to better understand, how the universe works, motivates developers to work further to improve the technology.

“Gamma lasers can become a reality. We will be able to image tissues down to the nucleus of cells, not just the nucleus of the atoms that make them up. This means that scientists and doctors will be able to see, what is happening at the nucleus level, and this will accelerate our understanding of the enormous forces at work on such a small scale, as well as improve treatment and diagnosis. Eventually, we will be able to develop gamma lasers to modify the nucleus and remove cancer cells at the nanoscale”, — Aakash Sahai says.

The extreme plasmon method can also help test a wide range of theories about how our universe works, from the possibility of a multiverse to the study of its structure. The researchers plan to continue to improve the material created for silicon chips and laser technology.

The results of the study were published in the journal Advanced Quantum Technologies

Source: SciTechDaily