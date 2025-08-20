Garmin watches will get a feature that Apple and Samsung have had for years, — insiders and code research

This is a hardware capability that is available in premium watches from almost all well-known brands except Garmin — in particular, the Apple Watch. You may not need to connect to your phone.

Two leaks claim that Garmin watches will soon be able to make calls, receive texts, or stream music without the need for other devices. According to independent reports from Garmin Rumors and The5Krunner, they will have LTE. Garmin Rumors has partnered with the website AppSensa, which examines the code to find features that are in development. According to their data, Garmin is actively developing cellular communication.

Among the upcoming features, the sources mention emergency satellite messages, full text and voice calls, and LiveTrack location sharing without a phone. It is known that the capabilities of Garmin Messenger will be expanded by exchanging satellite messages between watches.

“Previously, the Messenger app was a separate calling and messaging app that was used as an add-on to the physical inReach device. Now the two services seem to be more closely integrated. Either Connect will contain some of the functions that Messenger used to perform, or at least suggest its use,” The5Krunner reports.

The5KRunner relies on a “trusted source” of information regarding Fenix 8 watch with the Pro prefix, which means a cellular connection. Usually, the simplest models from other manufacturers are available only with Bluetooth, while premium models have LTE. It would be logical for Garmin to follow suit. This change allowed its watches to compete with the upcoming Apple Watch Ultra 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra. TechRadar suggests that in addition to the Fenix 8, LTE could receive Venu line and cellular communication would also be suitable for Forerunner models